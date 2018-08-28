Clapton shock title chasers Hullbridge Sports

Clapton manager Jon Fowell during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League: Clapton 1 Hullbridge Sports 0

An early goal from Giovanni Palmer saw Clapton to all three points against title and promotion hopefuls Hullbridge Sports at The Old Spotted Dog.

The Tons took a tenth minute lead thanks to a close-range finish from Palmer, and then saw Sports miss numerous chances to get back into the contest, and although the hosts looked lively, they would have probably counted themselves lucky to be ahead at the break.

It was a different story second half as the visitors were very flat and it was the hosts who could of won by more after missing chances in the second period.

They did however pick up the points and it’s now back-to-back defeats for the visitors as their title hopes took a blow.

Jonny Fowell’s side will now host Southend Manor on Saturday as they look to climb up the Essex Senior League table.