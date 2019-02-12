Search

Clapton seal win over Hoddesdon

PUBLISHED: 10:48 17 February 2019

Action from the Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy match between Ilford and Clapton at Cricklefield Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)



Essex Senior League: Hoddesdon Town 2 Clapton 4

Clapton ended their three game winless run with a 4-2 victory over mid-table Hoddesdon Town.

A brace from Jacob Kromann and goals from Bryan Kyungu and Giovanni Palmer sealed the three points for the Tons despite going down to 10 men late on as defender James Falasie was sent off at Lowfield.

The hosts opened the scoring but it didn’t last long as attacker Kromann soon levelled the score as he found the back of the net before he added a second to give his side a 2-1 lead.

Midfielder Kyungu then made it 3-1 and gave the Tons some breathing room before defedner Falasie was sent off reducing them to 10 men.

Hoddesdon took advantage and reduced the score to 3-2 to make for a nervous finish for the visitors.

Palmer then netted to make it 4-2 and seal the three points for Jonny Fowell’s side.

The Tons will now welcome Barkingside to the Old Spotted Dog on Saturday as they look to make it back to back wins in the Essex Senior League.

