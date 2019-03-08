Clapton nab point away to Hilltop

Hilltop 2 Clapton Community FC 2

Clapton Community FC's men navigated a tricky trip to Hilltop FC to bring a creditable point back to East London.

Noah Adejokun played a one-two with new signing Marlinho to fire home off the base of the post and open the scoring, but the home side came more into the game and equalised through an emphatic Jordy Mumbiny strike.

In the second period, Clapton CFC again took the lead as midfielder Prince Kwakye shot smartly into the net from the edge of the box.

But the Hilltop players protested that they had a player down injured and should have been given the ball back after putting it out of play.

The Clapton management agreed to let the hosts walk the ball upfield and score unopposed, through Mumbiny and despite some late pressure from the visitors, it finished all square.

Regarding the sporting gesture of allowing Hilltop to equalise, Clapton CFC boss Geoff Ocran said: "You'd like to think, roles reversed, that they'd do the same.

"It would have been unsavoury to win in that kind of way and I think we're better than that."