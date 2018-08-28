Harrow Borough progress past Clapton in London Senior Cup

London Senior Cup: Clapton 0 Harrow Borough 7

Harrow Borough progressed into the semi-final of the London Senior Cup with a comfortable 7-0 win over Essex Senior League outfit Clapton.

A hat-trick from Ant O’Connor, a brace from Ryan Moss and goals from Dylan Kearney and Frank Keita to seal their progression at The Old Spotted Dog.

Steve Baker’s side will now meet Welling United in the semi-final after the National League South side beat Leyton Orient 2-1 last night.

Moss opened the scoring in the 15th minute before O’Connor fired home 11 minutes later to take a 2-0 lead into the half-time break.

O’Connor made it 3-0 just four minutes into the second-half and Moss then added his second of the game in the 57th minute.

Kearney notched a goal in the 73rd minute to make it 5-0 and just three minutes later it was Keita who got himself on the score sheet.

O’Connor then completed his hat-trick as he fired home from the spot with ten minutes left in the cup clash.

Tons manager Jonny Fowell tweeted: “Well done to Harrow Borough, a very good side, disappointed we didn’t show up.

“First-half we looked nervous, second-half we lost our goalkeeper, but created some good chances.

“Hit the post, hit the bar, and their keeper made two great saves.”