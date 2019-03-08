Search

Clapton boss Fowell praises Woodford Town ahead of clash

PUBLISHED: 16:30 26 March 2019

Clapton winger Giovanni Palmer races clear (pic Steve Dutton)

Archant

Clapton manager Jonny Fowell had plenty of praise for opponents Woodford Town ahead of their Essex Senior League clash.

The Tons will welcome The Woods to The Old Spotted Dog this evening (7.45pm) as they look to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat to Walthamstow on the weekend.

And boss Fowell is looking forward to the challenge of coming up against what he described as a good footballing side.

“We’ve played them in the league and the FA Vase twice, obviously we drew 1-1, and then we beat them away and in the league,” he said.

“To be fair they are a very good footballing team, Ross Ware (first-team coach) I’ve got a lot of time for, I’ve got a lot of respect for him as he’s a really nice guy.

“I love the banter on the sidelines with him.

“I don’t like losing, but if I do I like to get beat by a footballing team, and for me I do believe between us and them we play good football.

“We both try play in the correct way and it’s always a pleasure watching those guys play.

“They’ve got a lovely young bunch of lads that all believe in the same philosophy and it’s always great to try beat teams like that.”

Fowell is keen to put in a strong performance after being disappointed with his side’s result at Walthamstow.

New signing Kieran Bishop netted the only goal of the game for Stow.

“I’m disappointed, he didn’t earn the goal, and we gave it to him.

“It was a mix up between Andy Greenslade, who really should have cleared the ball, but he doesn’t make many mistakes and unfortunately it led to a goal.

“Having said that for me he was the best player on the pitch, the ball went over, the goalkeeper has called for it so Andy was in two minds and let it go.

“Kieran nipped in and got the goal, I think that was the only chance he had really.”

The former Enfield under-21s coach felt a draw would have been a fair result.

“The first-half was evenly balanced although they got the goal and then in the second-half Eman has only had to make one save.

“That was a one-on-one, I thought Dwade James with his quality should have done better, but take nothing away from Eman I thought the save was absolutely fantastic.

“We then went up and got the penalty, for me it was probably the worst penalty I’ve ever seen, along with the rebound as well.

“That’s not the standard we want, it should have been Ryan Reed taking it, but it wasn’t I don’t know why they changed it.

“I felt a draw would have been a fair result, but take nothing away from them they’re a good team, and the pleasing thing for me is we matched them all over the park.”

