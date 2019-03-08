Clapton boss Fowell treating cup semi-final against West Essex as if it was the final

Clapton manager Jon Fowell during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Clapton manager Jonny Fowell is labelling their Errington Challenge Cup semi-final clash with West Essex as a cup final.

The Tons will welcome Kwame Kwateng’s side to The Old Spotted Dog as both sides look to progress into the final and keep their hopes alive of some silverware this season.

The winner will meet either Stansted or Saffron Walden Town in the final – depending on who wins the other semi-final tie.

“The semi-final isn’t that to us, it’s our cup final,” Fowell said.

“We should have everyone back fit and raring to go.”

The former Enfield under-21 coach insists the Tons must progress to keep their season alive as they are stuck in the middle pack of teams in the Essex Senior League table.

“We’ve got to get to the cup final, once we get past Saturday and hopefully we win, then we can work towards a cup final. We can’t get relegated and we can’t win the league so we want to focus on our cup run.”

The boss knows his side will have to be wary of striker Michael Mignot who is dual registered with their opponents and Bostik North side Romford.

“They’ve got Michael Mignot who is a very dangerous player; he’s one of the best players in the league in my opinion,” he said.

“He’s got a lot of talent and he should really be playing higher than this level.”

Clapton have beaten West Essex 3-1 at home and nabbed a 3-2 win away from home at Mayesbrook Park so far this season.

But Fowell says that counts for nothing and it depends on who wants it most on the day.

“They’re a dangerous side and it’s a one-off game,” he added.

“How many times do you look at a semi-final and think they’re going to win easy and they end up losing?

“We’ve played them twice and we’ve beat them twice, but they’re going to be up for it as this is also their cup final.

“Who knows, we’ve just got to make sure we play our game.”

The Tons suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to local rivals Redbridge in the league at the weekend with Andy Greenslade getting the only goal for Fowell’s side.

They did however make a number of changes to rest players ahead of their cup semi-final this weekend.