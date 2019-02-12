Clapton boss Fowell over the moon with his squad’s recent performances

Clapton manager Jon Fowell during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Clapton manager Jonny Fowell is over the moon with his squad and their performances of late after picking up a third consecutive win in the Essex Senior League.

The Tons sealed a comfortable 3-1 win over West Essex to move up to 11th in the table thanks to goals from Bryan Kyungu, Giovanni Palmer and Valentine Iheanyiogu.

“I’m over the moon that the characteristics, attitude and everything we asked from the boys we got,” Fowell said.

“We won 3-1 but it probably could have been four or five if I’m being honest.

“Take nothing away from West Essex, they can be dangerous, their counter attacking was pretty good.”

The boss did admit they didn’t want to give too much away in the game as they face West Essex in the Errington Challenge Cup semi-final on March, 16.

“We trained on Thursday and Amin Levett set out the way we wanted to play, and we’ve been working on things for a few months, but we’ve had a few new players come in like Bryan Kyungu and it’s starting to show.

“At the same time we didn’t want to show too much, so we played slightly different to how we will next week in the cup semi-final.

“That’s our cup final and our season in a nut shell, so we need to work hard and continue doing what we are.”

Winger Palmer has now netted 10 goals in the last 10 games for Clapton and Fowell believes he has been a great find for the club.

“I am, but I’ve had to bring him down a notch or two as he’s getting a little bit too big for his boots, he now thinks he’s Gareth Bale,” he chuckled.

“Let’s be honest Gio came to us just after the start of the season, came in as a left back and a few people around the club didn’t rate him, but I saw something in him.

“I didn’t know what it was, but I did and I’ve always had a good eye for talent.

“I pushed him on to left midfield and he’s never looked back, and he’s been in absolutely sensational form.

“For me he’s really taken on board what Amin and us coaches are saying to him and he’s going to get better as he’s still only young.

“Having someone like Connor Duffy behind him has really helped him as well.”