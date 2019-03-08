Clapton boss Fowell says cup semi-final can make or break their season

Clapton manager Jon Fowell during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Clapton manager Jonny Fowell says his side must win in their Errington Challenge Cup semi-final clash or risk their season petering out.

The Tons will welcome Essex Senior League rivals West Essex to The Old Spotted Dog on Saturday as they look to keep their chances of silverware alive.

And boss Fowell insists they must win to keep some life in their season and try make something of a difficult season.

“We lose this evening and our season is over, if we win then we’ve got everything to play for,” Fowell said.

“Players will be playing for their places if we make it into the final.

“We’ve played them twice this season and beat them twice, but I take nothing from that.

“If I’m being honest I would have rather lost twice as they can go out there with nothing to lose and that’s dangerous.

“It should be an interesting game, but we have to win the game.

“For me personally I’ve had a right rough season with players leaving and stuff off the pitch going on.

“I want to make it into the cup final and see if we can get something from it.”

Clapton head into the clash on the back of a 2-2 draw with Stanway Rovers on the weekend.

Giovanni Palmer and Ali Al Nashi helped them earn a point in a match that Fowell felt they should have won.

“It looked like a typical game before a semi-final; we changed a few personnel because of the upcoming game.

“We had enough chances to win the game, I think we should have been four or five up, but then again they could have been 1-0 up before half-time as they had a good chance and missed.

“It was a case of being disappointed that we weren’t winning but also happy we didn’t go 1-0 down.

“Second-half we did have a lot of chances, we hit the post, and their goalkeeper made a few good saves.

“They then got a goal against the run of play but we got back into it, I thought it could have been a foul on the goalkeeper, I’m not sure we should have got the goal.

“If it was the other way I wouldn’t have been happy.

“Gio got his 13th goal in 14 games, then we pushed on to win it and Stanway went 2-1 up.

“We then showed the desire we have all season to get back into it where we wanted to win the game.

“We got a penalty in the last minute, Ali stepped up and put it top corner, that’s nerves of still.”