Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Clapton boss Fowell praises Takeley’s consistency

PUBLISHED: 14:00 25 January 2019

Clapton manager Jon Fowell during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018

Clapton manager Jon Fowell during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Clapton manager Jonny Fowell praised Takeley as one of the most consistent teams in the Essex Senior League but still feels they will not win the title.

The Tons are set to welcome Marc Das’ side to the Old Spotted Dog on Saturday as they look to cause an upset against the second-placed outfit.

And boss Fowell was in high spirits about his squad’s recent improvements ahead of the clash, joking: “Easy game! We played them in November and were winning 3-2 before it was abandoned. Personally I think we could have won by six or seven.

“They’ve got a few players coming back now, but so have we, so it should be an interesting game.”

But Fowell did insist the title challenger’s consistent form has stood them in good stead so far this campaign.

“Make no bones about it, they’ve got a good team, they’re second in the league and you don’t get second if you’re not playing well,” he added.

“Marc Das has got them playing consistent, they haven’t lost many games, while Stansted, Walthamstow, Hullbridge and Saffron Walden have been dropping points they’re still picking up wins.

“Are they good enough to win the league? I don’t think so, but they’ll definitely have a say in who wins it, same as us. We will just focus on our team and getting the best out of the players.”

The Tons are expecting Ali Al-Nashi and Jacob Kromann back in their line-up this weekend after missing out last week due to international duty and illness.

“We’ve got Ali back now as he has returned from international futsal duty,” said Fowell.

“Jacob Kromann had a virus, but hopefully he’ll be back on Saturday.”

Fowell also praised midfield duo Bryan Kyungu and Andy Greenslade for their recent performances, including in their 1-0 win over Hullbridge Sports last Tuesday.

“Bryan has been outstanding for us, him and Andy Greenslade have been immense, they’ve really took on what Amin Levett has been saying in training,” he said.

“We’re trying new things out in training and that showed against Hullbridge.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Forest Gate baby with rare genetic disorder is denied life-saving drug because of its cost

Maryam Malji has type 1 spinal muscular atrophy and may just have months to live. Pic: Pic: Shakil/Abdullah Aid

Jailed: Gang who held knife to throat of girl, four, during burglary at her family home

Ayomide Ijelu and Jeremiah Johnson. Picture: Essex Police

Jailed: East Ham machete-wielding thug who attacked four victims for ‘making too much noise’

Mehdi Djoumad, 24, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 13 years in jail at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday. Picture: MPS

Police appeal to trace man after woman is attacked in Stratford

Adrian Hinkson... wanted for questioning after attack on woman in Stratford. Picture: Met Police

Detectives offer £10,000 reward for information one year after driver shot in the head in Stratford

Police and forensic teams at the scene of the shooting in Romford Road, Stratford last year. Picture: KEN MEARS

Most Read

Forest Gate baby with rare genetic disorder is denied life-saving drug because of its cost

Maryam Malji has type 1 spinal muscular atrophy and may just have months to live. Pic: Pic: Shakil/Abdullah Aid

Jailed: Gang who held knife to throat of girl, four, during burglary at her family home

Ayomide Ijelu and Jeremiah Johnson. Picture: Essex Police

Jailed: East Ham machete-wielding thug who attacked four victims for ‘making too much noise’

Mehdi Djoumad, 24, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 13 years in jail at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday. Picture: MPS

Police appeal to trace man after woman is attacked in Stratford

#includeImage($article, 225)

Detectives offer £10,000 reward for information one year after driver shot in the head in Stratford

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Clapton boss Fowell praises Takeley’s consistency

Clapton manager Jon Fowell during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

Arsenal icon Ray Parlour previews Manchester United FA Cup clash

Arsenal's Ray Parlour (left) and Fredrik Ljungberg celebrate with the FA Cup in 2002

Arsenal icon Ray Parlour: It’s a mystery why Alexis Sanchez hasn’t recreated his brilliant Gunners form at Manchester United

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez (left) and Newcastle United's Isaac Hayden (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

West Ham eye FA Cup progress as Fredericks looks for a start

West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists