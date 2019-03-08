Search

Clapton boss Fowell will rotate squad for Stanway Rovers match

PUBLISHED: 14:00 29 March 2019

Action from Clapton v Barkingside (pic Steve Dutton)

Action from Clapton v Barkingside (pic Steve Dutton)

Archant

Clapton manager Jonny Fowell is looking to rest players when they take on what he described as an under-achieving Stanway Rovers this weekend.

The Tons will welcome Terry Spillane’s side to The Old Spotted Dog on Saturday as they look to build some momentum ahead of their cup semi-final on Tuesday evening.

Fowell’s side will then host West Essex in their Errington Challenge Cup tie as they both look to keep their chances of silverware alive.

“We’re looking at the bigger picture, which is Tuesday, so we will be resting players ready for that semi-final,” Fowell said.

“We’ll be looking to give the boys who have been out injured for the last two or three weeks or months some game time.”

Tayo Adoweru, Oliver Carey and Hadi Habboushi will all be available for selection following injuries and could make their way back into the starting line-up for the clash.

But Fowell is not worried about their opponents as he feels they have underachieved this season and believes they should have been challenging for the Essex Senior League title.

“To be honest I think with Stanway I think they’ve failed really if you look at their position,” he added.

“They should not be in a position like that, not with the budget they’ve got, but I’m not sure what has gone on down there.

“They should be in the top three or four and challenging for the league with what they’ve got. The facilities they’ve got are second to none, the pitch is lovely, and the people that run the club are really nice people.

“We were made to feel really welcome when we went there, but a club like that with the stature and their surroundings should be challenging, there is no two ways about it.

“Something is obviously not right as they should not be where they are.”

The Tons were due to take on Woodford Town last night (Tuesday) in a league match as they continue their bid for a top-half finish.

They headed into that match on the back of a narrow 1-0 defeat to Walthamstow thanks to a Kieran Bishop goal on the weekend.

Clapton boss Fowell will rotate squad for Stanway Rovers match

Action from Clapton v Barkingside (pic Steve Dutton)

