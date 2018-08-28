Clapton boss Fowell says his side will play a vital part in title race

Clapton manager Jon Fowell during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018

Clapton manager Jonny Fowell says his side can play a vital part in who wins the Essex Senior League title starting this week.

The Tons will travel away to Hargrave Park to face league leaders Stansted on Saturday before returning home to the Old Spotted Dog on Tuesday when they meet Hullbridge Sports.

And the former Enfield under-21s coach wants his depleted squad to start putting in a string of good performances.

“We go to Stansted on Saturday then we have Hullbridge at home on Tuesday, so we’ve got the two top teams in the league.

“But we’ll have a say who wins the league as we’ve got all the top teams apart from Saffron Walden Town.

“We’re going to make it difficult for these teams as I want to finish as high as possible.

“We know we can’t win the league but we have to put on a performance.”

Clapton lost 5-2 when they faced Paul Pittuck’s side earlier this campaign but Fowell feels the score line was unfair on his side.

But Fowell has moved to bring back winger Ryan Reed who left Clapton to join Bostik North side Basildon United in November ahead of the clash.

“I watched him against Coggeshall and Canvey Island, and I thought he played really well.

“Ryan is never going to run back and track back all the time, he’s a luxury player, and he’s got so much talent but he needs a manager that can get it out of him.

“I’ve had him for a few years now and he has always given me 100 per cent, sometimes he’s a lazy so and so, joking aside but I can tolerate that as I know what a threat he is going forward.

“When I had a chance of getting him back, of course I’m going to do it as he’s one of my favourite players.

“Ryan and Steve, who is now on loan to Leatherhead from Dulwich, them two were with me since I took over at Clapton – I’ve always pushed them on and I’m surprised that Basildon got rid of Ryan.

“I think Ryan is a fantastic talent and I think Basildon have missed a trick there, but a new manager has come in and he’s entitled to bring his own players in, as I would.”