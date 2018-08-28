Clapton boss Fowell says a draw was a fair result against Southend Manor

Action from the Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy match between Ilford and Clapton at Cricklefield Stadium (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Clapton manager Jonny Fowell says a share of the spoils was a fair result after their 1-1 draw with Southend Manor on the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ryan Reed’s penalty had seen the hosts lead but Jake Welch’s 65th minute strike saw Manor grab nick a draw at the Old Spotted Dog.

And Tons boss insists it was a game of two halves but he is still disappointed to not pick up three points.

“For me it was a game of two halves, we went 1-0 up, and we had about four of five chances, one just over the bar, one saved, and another just wide,” Fowell said.

“At 1-0 I think we were comfortable as I don’t think they had a shot on target in the first-half, but in football at 1-0 there is always a possibility that a team can come back.

“To be fair to them, we could have had four or five in the first-half, and they could have had three or four in the second-half.

“We did still have a few chances in the second-half, Ryan Reed was through one on one with the keeper, and Tayo Adoweru also went through one on one and lobbed the keeper and it went wide.

“It was just one of them games, but takes nothing away from Adam Peek and his side, them boys battled hard.”

The former Enfield under-21’s coach is disappointed to concede but feels midfielder Bryan Kyungu having a booking played a part in that.

“I’m disappointed as we shouldn’t be conceding goals, it was a good goal, but I think it’s because we personally didn’t come out for the second-half.

“The yellow card to Bryan Kyungu in the first-half changed things, I said to him at half-time you’ve got to be careful as you’re going to get sent off.

“Bryan was having such a good game and was one of the best players on the pitch, him, Andy Greenslade and Lanre Vigo.

“It was one of them situations where one missed time tackles and he would have been off.

“For the goal normally he would have gone for that 50/50 challenge but he had that yellow card stuck on his mind and he pulled out.

“The guy whipped the ball in and its gone top corner.

“I’m disappointed but a point is a fair result.”