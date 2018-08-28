Search

Southend Manor boss Peek is rebuilding his side like me says Clapton manager Fowell

PUBLISHED: 16:46 19 December 2018

Clapton manager Jon Fowell (Pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Clapton manager Jon Fowell (Pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Clapton manager Jonny Fowell has compared opponents Southend Manor to his own side ahead of their clash.

The Tons are set to travel to Southchurch Park tonight (Wednesday, 7.45pm) as they look to make it back-to-back wins in the Essex Senior League.

Fowell’s side picked up a 3-0 win over Enfield last week, before having their match against Hullbridge Sports postponed on Saturday.

“Southend are a funny team at the moment because they’re very up and down,” said Fowell.

“Their manager Adam Peek is a bit like me at the moment, he’s in the middle of a rebuilding process, so we’re both two teams rebuilding.

“His scorelines haven’t been what they should have been and I think he deserves better than where they are and that’s the same as us.

“But we’ve got to go there, put on a good performance and try to get the three points.

“Three points at the moment is more important than the performance for me.”

Former Enfield under-21s coach Fowell has pin-pointed Nathan Dewberry as Manor’s danger man but has also backed his new striker Taylor Ricketts-Williams to be a threat.

“Nathan Dewberry scores goals; he’s a 25 goals-a-season player and he’s played at Bostik level, so he’s a threat,” added Fowell.

“I like Nathan, I think he’s a decent player and I think any team that has got him will always get goals so we have to watch him, but having said that we’ve got some goal threats as well.

“We got a young lad – Taylor Ricketts-Williams. He has just turned 19, and he scored two on his home debut.”

Fowell revealed he was disappointed Saturday’s clash was postponed but insists player safety must take priority.

“We had a good win against Enfield and then we were really looking forward to the game against Hullbridge, which I felt we had a good selection of players available for, but then obviously it was called off,” he added.

“You’ve got to put player safety first, though, as we’re in non-league football. We don’t have under-soil heating and the facilities like the pro clubs have, so you’ve got to think of the bigger picture.”

Tons are set to travel to Cricklefield Stadium to take on Ilford on Saturday.

