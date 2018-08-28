Clapton boss Fowell pleased with his improving squad

Clapton manager Jon Fowell during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018

Clapton manager Jonny Fowell is pleased with the direction his squad is moving in as they head into a clash with Sawbridgeworth Town this weekend, writes Jacob Ranson.

The Tons are set to welcome The Robins to the Old Spotted Dog on Saturday as they look to start climbing up the Essex Senior League table.

And Fowell still believes his side can push up from 14th into the top six places with a good run of form.

“I’m still confident we can get top six, but we must start picking up points to do that,” he said.

“We had a good win over Hullbridge and have been unlucky against Stansted and Takeley.”

The boss heaped praise on recent recruit Giovanni Palmer for his form since joining the club.

“Gio was a left-back, but we’ve moved him up to play more of a left wing back or left winger role,” he added.

“We’ve done a similar thing to what was done with Gareth Bale and it’s worked really well. He’s got four goals in four games and playing well.”

Fowell also gave a special mention to his midfield duo of Bryan Kyungu and Andy Greenslade.

But he did put a lot of his side’s good recent form down to coach Amin Levett’s training sessions.

“Bryan Kyungu and Andy Greenslade have been absolutely immense as well of late,” added Fowell.

“Bryan has come in and doesn’t know any of the boys but has been brilliant and formed a good partnership with Andy.

“But I’ve got to give credit to Amin Levett for that as his training sessions have been great and brought them together. All the boys have loved the sessions and can’t wait for the next one.

“They’re getting professional training at this level. Players like James Falasie, who has played at a higher level, says it’s some of the best training he’s had.”

But Fowell is expecting a tough test against John Watters side this weekend.

“They got beat comfortably on Saturday, but they’ve been beat easy earlier in the season, and come back stronger,” he said.

“John is a lot like me this season, as he has also had to chop and change his squad.”