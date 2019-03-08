Clapton boss Fowell delighted to have squad competition

Clapton manager Jon Fowell during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Clapton manager Jonny Fowell delighted to have competition amongst the squad heading into the final stretch of games in the Essex Senior League.

The Tons will welcome local rivals Redbridge to The Old Spotted Dog on Saturday as they look to extend their three game winning run.

And boss Fowell is setting the bar high for his squad as he wants them to finish the campaign in style.

“I want to try winning every game from now until the end of the season and there is nothing stopping us with the squad we’ve got now,” he said.

“Our competition for centre midfield is going to be hot, Ahmed Mohammed, Bryan Kyungu, Glody Nsamu, Jason Adjoohoo, Olly Carey is coming back as well.

“It’s looking good for us, so I’m pleased.”

Fowell expects a tough test but says it does depend upon which Redbridge side show up on the day after falling to a 6-0 defeat to Woodford Town before picking up a 4-1 win over Sawbridgeworth Town in the last week.

“Redbridge have had Micky come in and it’s going to take time, his main focus this season is just to survive.

“But it does depend which version of his side turns up, they get beat 6-0, but then go and win 4-1.

“I only know a couple of their players from the ESL, but it’s going to be a test for us and a test for them.

“There is a bit of bragging rights because one of my coaching team Aaron and their coach work together so apparently they’re going to thump us.”

The former Enfield under-21s coach also admitted he has the upmost respect for Motormen boss Micky Wetherall and is pleased that he got the job.

“I like Micky and have got a lot of respect for him.

“I’ve got a lot of time for him and I’m glad he got the job as he deserved it.”

He also insisted The Tons are building for their Errington Challenge Cup semi-final clash with West Essex on March, 16.

“We are building for the cup semi-final; we want to keep playing the same way we are and try get prepared for it.”

They head into the clash on the back of beating West Essex 3-1 last weekend at The Old Spotted Dog.