Clapton manager Fowell pleased to grind out Barkingside win

Action from Clapton v Barkingside (pic Steve Dutton) Archant

Clapton boss Jonny Fowell says picking up the three points was the most important part of their 2-1 win over strugglers Barkingside.

Goals from Giovanni Palmer and Andy Greenslade sealed the three points despite an opener from Side’s Dan Jones from the spot at The Old Spotted Dog.

But Fowell did feel missed chances in the first-half almost cost his side from picking up the points.

“To grind out a result and not play well, that was the main focus,” Fowell said.

“For me we should have scored the penalty and we had a few chances to score in the first-half

“The longer the game goes on at 0-0; you feel it could go against you, especially as they’re fighting for their lives at the bottom.

“To be fair they played well today (Saturday), they defended well, but when you miss a penalty in the first minute if that goes in then the game is a completely different game.”

The boss heaped praise on his side for fighting back into the game but also gave a special mention to goalkeeper Emmanuel Olajide who returned to the club this week from Basildon United.

“They got a penalty and went 1-0 up, wasted time, but we got a goal pretty quickly from Giovanni Palmer and nicked it at the end thanks to Andy.

“I thought Eman made a great save at 1-1 and that was the turning point for me.

“He made an absolute peach of a save to keep us in it as if that goes in they’re 2-1 up.”

Fowell also feels the games against the teams fighting for their lives are the toughest ones at this stage in the season.

“Their goalkeeper pulled off a few good saves, but these games are the difficult ones,” he said.

“I always remember what Sir Alex Ferguson said you don’t win the league at Liverpool, you win playing against Burnley, Wigan and the smaller teams.”