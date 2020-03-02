Non League: Yeading Town 1 Clapton CFC 3

Clapton Community's men's team earned a hard-fought three points against Yeading Town with a 3-1 win in Uxbridge on Saturday.

Midway through an uneventful opening period, the visitors took the lead from an own goal, as Yeading defender Ben Clargo headed in from a Clapton corner.

But the hosts struck back right away as a penalty was given for handball and Clargo buried emphatically, at the right end this time.

Although just before the break, he had another unfortunate mishap, as another Clapton corner pinged into the box and went in off the same player.

Clapton's Eliot Crosbie was sent to the sin bin for ten minutes for dissent before Clapton were awarded a penalty, he did the same to Sherwin Stanley, after an argument about where exactly on the spot the ball should be placed.

Lewis Owiredu stepped in and dispatched the spot kick to give Clapton a 3-1 lead.

The game finished with ten players on either side, Crosbie and Stanley came back on, only for the former to be given a straight red card for a late challenge while a Yeading player was then sin binned for a further outburst.