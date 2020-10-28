Search

Clapton CFC women secure win over Brentford

PUBLISHED: 14:00 28 October 2020

Clapton CFC women celebrating their second goal. (Pic: Rebecca Sigrist)

Clapton CFC women celebrating their second goal. (Pic: Rebecca Sigrist)

Clapton CFC women’s first team beat Brentford WFC 3-1 on a muddy Stray Dog pitch in Walthamstow on Sunday.

The hosts came firing out of the starting blocks and went 1-0 up within the first 10 minutes as Maria Mendonca won the ball in Brentford’s half and found the feet of Emily Link who slotted it in.

Not long afterwards Brentford scored in a very similar manner.

Just before the half-time whistle, Clapton were awarded a corner with Marta Boiro stepping up to bend it towards the near post for centre-back Annie Lyons to charge forward and secure her first goal to restore their lead.

On 75 minutes, Phoebe Parthews won the ball in her centre-back position and after carrying it forward, found space which Mendonca could run into.

The forward, who had been tirelessly sprinting down the left wing, beat the Brentford defender to the ball and found the feet of Caps Riom, who scored her first goal for the season to secure the points.

