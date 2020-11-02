Clapton CFC women seal victory over Islington

Clapton CFC’s women’s team brushed aside Islington Borough with a 3-1 victory in Walthamstow on Sunday.

On five minutes forward Marta Boiro forced the ball over the line in a scramble, but the referee adjudged her to have kicked it out of the goalkeeper’s hands and chalked it off.

Emily Link raced onto a throughball down the left, cut inside and squared for Boiro to sweep home, and give them the lead in the 29th minute.

Islington equalised just befor the break, from pretty much their first attack.

Ten minutes into the second half, Clapton went ahead once more, as Larissa Vieira skipped past two players on the edge of the box and she then caught the keeper out with a pinpoint outside-of-the-boot shot.

Clapton’s third was again made by Vieira marauding down the right before she whipped the ball across the face of goal where an Islington defender could only turn into her own net.

The visitors were shown a red card for dissent just before the final whistle.

The win cements their position in second place in the GLWFL Premier, in the last game before play is paused.