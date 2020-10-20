Search

Clapton CFC women crash out of cup to Leyton Orient Reserves

PUBLISHED: 10:00 20 October 2020

Clapton CFC women in action against Leyton Orient Reserves (Pic: Sophia Axelsson)

Archant

Leyton Orient Reserves 2 Clapton CFC 2 (5-4 on penalties)

Clapton CFC’s women’s team suffered penalty heartbreak to Leyton Orient Reserves in the Capital Women’s Cup in Mile End on Sunday.

Striker Maria Mendonca gave Clapton the lead on seven minutes, converting an Emily Link cross.

More Clapton chances followed until the visitors deservedly doubled their lead on 37 minutes when again Mendonca was the scorer, this time from a Larissa Vieira delivery. Just before the break, they came close to a third, Marta Boiro hitting the bar.

In the second half, Orient turned things around and began to threaten and in the 71st minute they managed to pull one back to bring the contest back to life.

Clapton goalkeeper Polly Adams made a save in the last minute of regulation time that seemed to seal their place in the next round, but with injury time ebbing away, Orient found their equiliser to force a penalty shootout.

The hosts converted all five of their spot kicks while Clapton missed the third one, consigning them to a cup exit at the hands of the same opposition for the second year running.

