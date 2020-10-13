Search

Clapton women’s winning run brought to an end by Enfield Town Reserves

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 October 2020

Enfield keeper turns Emily Link shot past the post (Pic: Max Reeves)

Clapton CFC 0 Enfield Town Reserves 3

Clapton Community FC’s women fell to a heavy defeat to Enfield Town Reserves in Walthamstow on Sunday.

Having only narrowly lost to this opposition in pre-season, and being on a good run of form, Clapton CFC were hopeful of a good result.

However, Enfield dealt with everything Clapton threw at them and were ruthless in taking the chances that came their way.

Emily Link, Marta Boiro and Mim Chadwick had early chances, but were unable to seriously test the keeper.

Enfield took the lead on 29 minutes after a swift counter attack and they threatened to add to their tally before half time with another effort that hit the crossbar.

Ten minutes after the restart, they did manage to double their lead, after some confusion in the Clapton box.

Although Clapton fought to claw themselves back into the game, it was Enfield who completed the scoring, converting a one-on-one in the closing stages.

The 3-0 defeat ended Clapton’s three-game winning run ahead of cup action away to Leyton Orient Development on Sunday.

