Clapton CFC women thump Crystal Palace Development team

Larissa Vieira scores Clapton’s first goal (Pic: Garry Strutt) Archant

Clapton Community’s women’s team got their first points of the season on Sunday with a 4-0 home win over Crystal Palace Development.

They took the lead on nine minutes as Larissa Vieira cut in from the left and spotted the keeper off her line, with the winger chipping in from 30 yards.

Shortly after, Emily Link pounced on a loose Palace pass, rounded a defender and slotted home to double Clapton’s lead.

Coming up to the 20 minute mark, Link made it 3-0 as the centre forward strode through the heart of the Palace defence and again made no mistake with the finish.

The Eagles struggled to make a dent in a resolute back line. The closest the visitors came was a late one on one, but Clapton goalkeeper Polly Adams read the danger well to rush out and block.

Just before the end, standout performer Vieira put some further gloss on the scoreline, as she pinched a bouncing ball from between the Palace centre backs and dispatched into the corner.

Clapton will be looking to build on this positive result when they travel to Barnes to take on Regents Park Rangers on Sunday.