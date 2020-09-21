Search

Advanced search

Clapton CFC women thump Crystal Palace Development team

PUBLISHED: 15:30 21 September 2020

Larissa Vieira scores Clapton’s first goal (Pic: Garry Strutt)

Larissa Vieira scores Clapton’s first goal (Pic: Garry Strutt)

Archant

Clapton Community’s women’s team got their first points of the season on Sunday with a 4-0 home win over Crystal Palace Development.

They took the lead on nine minutes as Larissa Vieira cut in from the left and spotted the keeper off her line, with the winger chipping in from 30 yards.

Shortly after, Emily Link pounced on a loose Palace pass, rounded a defender and slotted home to double Clapton’s lead.

You may also want to watch:

Coming up to the 20 minute mark, Link made it 3-0 as the centre forward strode through the heart of the Palace defence and again made no mistake with the finish.

The Eagles struggled to make a dent in a resolute back line. The closest the visitors came was a late one on one, but Clapton goalkeeper Polly Adams read the danger well to rush out and block.

Just before the end, standout performer Vieira put some further gloss on the scoreline, as she pinched a bouncing ball from between the Palace centre backs and dispatched into the corner.

Clapton will be looking to build on this positive result when they travel to Barnes to take on Regents Park Rangers on Sunday.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Clapton CFC women thump Crystal Palace Development team

Larissa Vieira scores Clapton’s first goal (Pic: Garry Strutt)

A number of Leyton Orient players test positive for Covid-19 ahead of Spurs clash

A view of the Breyer Group Stadium, home to Leyton Orient.

Emotional cup tie with Tottenham excites Leyton Orient defender Josh Coulson

Josh Coulson of Orient during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020

Tottenham to donate match-worn shirts to Justin Edinburgh Foundation

Justin Edinburgh celebrates after Leyton Orient clinched the National League title at Brisbane Road after a goalless draw with Braintree Town (pic: Mark Kerton/PA Images).

Tribute to ‘warm, reliable and kind’ union secretary who taught at Lister for 32 years

Iain Hale taught at Lister for 32 years. Picture: Lesley Hale