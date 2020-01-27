Search

Stanley and Owiredu inspire Clapton CFC to victory

PUBLISHED: 12:20 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:20 27 January 2020

Clapton CFC in action against Stonewall (Pic: Andy Nunn)

Archant

A strong second half showing gave Clapton Community's men's team a handsome 6-2 victory away to Stonewall FC on Saturday.

The Barnes-based opposition, who had already lost to Clapton in the reverse fixture and the league cup, started strongly.

They were awarded an early penalty. Ollie Rabie's tame effort was saved by Jack Francis, but the assistant referee adjudged the Clapton keeper to have moved off his line early and the referee ordered a retake, only this time Rabie rolled into the corner.

Clapton struck back straight away with a Sherwin Stanley cross shot that drifted in at the far post.

Shortly afterwards, Fama Sangare played Lewis Owiredu through on goal with a neat reverse pass to fire home.

However Stonewall equalised with an excellent Rabie header past Francis after just 20 minutes.

Two more clinical finishes from Owiredu inside the box completed his hat-trick before Stanley lashed home a long range effort.

Then, when Clapton were awarded a late penalty, the striker stepped up to seal his own hat-trick.

‘Our hearts are truly broken’: Funeral of Mary Jane Mustafa takes place

The funeral of Mary Jane Mustafa. Picture: Ken Mears

Firefighters rescue nine people from early morning blaze at Plaistow block of flats

Firefighters rescued nine people after a blaze broke out at a 16-storey block of flats in New City Road, Plaistow. Picture: Google

Police discover cannabis haul at derelict Newham hotel

Cannabis plants were being removed from the building yesterday afternoon. Picture: Submitted

Police appeal after gun fired in Canning Town

Police say a gun was fired in Prince Regent Lane on Wednesday night, January 22. Picture: Google

Ilford and East Ham men arrested on suspicion of fraud after allegedly posing as bank workers to elderly residents

Two men from Ilford and East Ham were arrested today by Essex Police for courier fraud. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

