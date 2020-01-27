Stanley and Owiredu inspire Clapton CFC to victory

Clapton CFC in action against Stonewall (Pic: Andy Nunn) Archant

A strong second half showing gave Clapton Community's men's team a handsome 6-2 victory away to Stonewall FC on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Barnes-based opposition, who had already lost to Clapton in the reverse fixture and the league cup, started strongly.

They were awarded an early penalty. Ollie Rabie's tame effort was saved by Jack Francis, but the assistant referee adjudged the Clapton keeper to have moved off his line early and the referee ordered a retake, only this time Rabie rolled into the corner.

You may also want to watch:

Clapton struck back straight away with a Sherwin Stanley cross shot that drifted in at the far post.

Shortly afterwards, Fama Sangare played Lewis Owiredu through on goal with a neat reverse pass to fire home.

However Stonewall equalised with an excellent Rabie header past Francis after just 20 minutes.

Two more clinical finishes from Owiredu inside the box completed his hat-trick before Stanley lashed home a long range effort.

Then, when Clapton were awarded a late penalty, the striker stepped up to seal his own hat-trick.