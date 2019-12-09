Clapton CFC progress into Alec Smith Cup semi-finals

Clapton CFC men progressed to the semi-finals of the Alec Smith Premier Cup, defeating Stonewall 6-5 on penalties after a feisty 1-1 draw in Walthamstow on Saturday.

The hosts took the lead through a stunning strike from Aaron Yfeko as the striker caught a Liam Smyth cross sweetly on the volley and blasted into the corner from 15 yards out.

Towards the end of the first half, a couple of full-blooded tackles got both sets of players even more up for the contest.

In the second half, Stonewall's Nasar Nakhli managed to grab an equaliser, firing home from close range after Clapton had failed to clear their lines.

The tie went straight to penalties where two misses from Clapton gave Stonewall a chance to triumph with their fourth kick.

But goalkeeper Dan Anfossy stopped the next two, taking the contest into sudden death.

Clapton defender Stefan Kilron stepped up and confidently dispatched into the bottom corner, sending the Wadham Lodge Stadium wild.