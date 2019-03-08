Search

Advanced search

Clapton CFC crash out of Essex Premier Cup

PUBLISHED: 13:38 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:38 06 November 2019

Clapton CFC winger Noah Adejokun saw red for his part in a melee (Pic: Clapton CFC)

Clapton CFC winger Noah Adejokun saw red for his part in a melee (Pic: Clapton CFC)

Archant

Clapton CFC men's team slipped out of the BBC Essex Premier Cup in disappointing circumstances on Saturday in a replayed game in wet and windy conditions.

The East London side won the original second round tie 2-1, but the Essex FA ordered it to be played again due to roll-on-roll-off substitutes wrongly being used by the referee in the game.

The first half of the re-run was a tight affair with most attention drawn to a home fan streaker wearing boxing gloves, boxer shorts and very little else!

You may also want to watch:

But the game changed in the 40th minute when young Clapton winger Noah Adejokun was tripped and responded by pushing and shoving the opposition full-back.

Both were sent off in what was Clapton CFC's first-ever straight red card.

That opened up the tie and Runwell scored within the first minute of the second half through youngster Caden Vine.

Five minutes later Clapton were back level from the penalty spot thanks to Cemal Agdelen.

But with 10 minutes left, Runwell scored a soft winner.

Most Read

Family reveals damage wreaked on home in five-month battle with builder

Shabana Khanam, right, and the state the property was left in. Pictures: Shabana Khanam

Police search for man with Upminster, Romford and Newham links who is wanted in connection with a burglary

Anthony Kelly from Brentwood has links to Romford, Upminster and Newham and he is wanted by Essex Police. Picture: Essex Police

Football tournament organised in memory of stabbed teenager Baptista Adjei

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

Billboards of schoolchildren unveiled in every London borough as part of ‘epic’ Steven McQueen project

A billboard in Cable Street, Tower Hamlets. Picture: Theo Christelis

‘Oasis of calm, purposeful learning’: Stratford nursery rated Outstanding by Ofsted

Rebecca Cheetham Nursery & Children's Centre headteacher Rohan Allen. Picture: The Tapscott Learning Trust

Most Read

Family reveals damage wreaked on home in five-month battle with builder

Shabana Khanam, right, and the state the property was left in. Pictures: Shabana Khanam

Police search for man with Upminster, Romford and Newham links who is wanted in connection with a burglary

Anthony Kelly from Brentwood has links to Romford, Upminster and Newham and he is wanted by Essex Police. Picture: Essex Police

Football tournament organised in memory of stabbed teenager Baptista Adjei

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

Billboards of schoolchildren unveiled in every London borough as part of ‘epic’ Steven McQueen project

A billboard in Cable Street, Tower Hamlets. Picture: Theo Christelis

‘Oasis of calm, purposeful learning’: Stratford nursery rated Outstanding by Ofsted

Rebecca Cheetham Nursery & Children's Centre headteacher Rohan Allen. Picture: The Tapscott Learning Trust

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Clapton CFC crash out of Essex Premier Cup

Clapton CFC winger Noah Adejokun saw red for his part in a melee (Pic: Clapton CFC)

Manager Kendall departs Clapton for Basildon United

Action from the Essex Senior League match between Tower Hamlets and Clapton at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

BT Sport to broadcast films created by Newham Sixth Form College youngsters

BT Sport staff and Newham Sixth Form College staff join the students at the premiere of their film to be aired later this month. Picture: BT Sport

University security workers and cleaners to strike at UCL in bid to end ‘zero hours’ contracts

Members of Independent Workers trade union demanding equal employment rights with UCL in-house staff. Picture: Pietro Sambuy

Delays and cancellations expected across entire c2c network until 11am due to signal fault at Fenchurch Street

Picture: c2c
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists