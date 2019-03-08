Clapton CFC crash out of Essex Premier Cup

Clapton CFC winger Noah Adejokun saw red for his part in a melee (Pic: Clapton CFC) Archant

Clapton CFC men's team slipped out of the BBC Essex Premier Cup in disappointing circumstances on Saturday in a replayed game in wet and windy conditions.

The East London side won the original second round tie 2-1, but the Essex FA ordered it to be played again due to roll-on-roll-off substitutes wrongly being used by the referee in the game.

The first half of the re-run was a tight affair with most attention drawn to a home fan streaker wearing boxing gloves, boxer shorts and very little else!

But the game changed in the 40th minute when young Clapton winger Noah Adejokun was tripped and responded by pushing and shoving the opposition full-back.

Both were sent off in what was Clapton CFC's first-ever straight red card.

That opened up the tie and Runwell scored within the first minute of the second half through youngster Caden Vine.

Five minutes later Clapton were back level from the penalty spot thanks to Cemal Agdelen.

But with 10 minutes left, Runwell scored a soft winner.