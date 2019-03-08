Search

Advanced search

Clapton CFC progress in Essex Premier Cup

PUBLISHED: 14:14 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:14 23 October 2019

Clapton CFC in action against Runwell Sports (Pic: Thomas Seropian)

Clapton CFC in action against Runwell Sports (Pic: Thomas Seropian)

Archant

Clapton CFC progressed to the third round of the Essex Premier Cup with a 2-1 win over Runwell Sports on Saturday.

The opposition, who play a step below Clapton in the Essex Olympian League Division One, struggled to contain their East London visitors.

You may also want to watch:

One corner fell to defender Dean Bouho, who fired it through a pack of bodies, and winger Josh Adejokun showed great reactions to flick the ball over the diving Runwell keeper for an early opening goal.

Clapton's second came from a corner as well as left-back Justin Cummins' delivery caused chaos, eventually dropping to Fama Sangare, who popped it into the corner.

But a killer third goal did not come and Runwell began to grow in confidence which saw them reduce the deficit when Joe Olley squeezed a shot home from a tight angle.

The Essex side pushed for a late equaliser, but Clapton held on to book a home tie against Leigh Town in the next round.

Most Read

Jailed: Bethnal Green man who jumped from top floor of Westfield Stratford City and paralysed woman he landed on

Amsumana Sillah Trawally has been jailed for four years. Picture: Met Police

Delays across entire c2c network due to bridge damage

There are delays across the entire c2c network due to bridge damage. Picture: c2c

Can you help police find missing Wanstead woman with links to Barking and Dagenham and Stratford?

Lorraine Robins has been missing from Wanstead for a week and could be in Stratford or Barking and Dagenham. Picture: @RedbridgeMPS

Eight hours of terror: Ilford Uber driver forced on harrowing 220-mile journey by suspected criminals

An Uber driver from Ilford has spoken out after he was forced on a 220-mile journey by suspected criminals. Picture: PA Images/Laura Dale

Festival organisers withdraw plans for three-day event on Wanstead Flats

Wanstead Flats after the grassfires last year. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Jailed: Bethnal Green man who jumped from top floor of Westfield Stratford City and paralysed woman he landed on

Amsumana Sillah Trawally has been jailed for four years. Picture: Met Police

Delays across entire c2c network due to bridge damage

There are delays across the entire c2c network due to bridge damage. Picture: c2c

Can you help police find missing Wanstead woman with links to Barking and Dagenham and Stratford?

Lorraine Robins has been missing from Wanstead for a week and could be in Stratford or Barking and Dagenham. Picture: @RedbridgeMPS

Eight hours of terror: Ilford Uber driver forced on harrowing 220-mile journey by suspected criminals

An Uber driver from Ilford has spoken out after he was forced on a 220-mile journey by suspected criminals. Picture: PA Images/Laura Dale

Festival organisers withdraw plans for three-day event on Wanstead Flats

Wanstead Flats after the grassfires last year. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Leyton Orient cruise past Clapton CFC in the cup

Clapton debutant Alice May Williams plays with a mask while recovering from injury (Pic: Clapton CFC)

Clapton CFC progress in Essex Premier Cup

Clapton CFC in action against Runwell Sports (Pic: Thomas Seropian)

Fletcher ‘disappointed’ by O’s defeat at Plymouth

Carl Fletcher has been named the new Leyton Orient head coach (Pic: Leyton Orient)

West Ham fans to cycle from Upton Park to London Stadium

West Ham supporters on a previous Bike from Boleyn ride. Picture: Vikki Lince

Mayors open new walkway between Canning Town and Poplar

Mayors of Newham and Tower Hamlets, Rokhsana Fiaz and John Biggs, at the opening of the new walkway linking the two boroughs. Picture: Andrew Baker
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists