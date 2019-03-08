Clapton CFC progress in Essex Premier Cup
PUBLISHED: 14:14 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:14 23 October 2019
Clapton CFC progressed to the third round of the Essex Premier Cup with a 2-1 win over Runwell Sports on Saturday.
The opposition, who play a step below Clapton in the Essex Olympian League Division One, struggled to contain their East London visitors.
One corner fell to defender Dean Bouho, who fired it through a pack of bodies, and winger Josh Adejokun showed great reactions to flick the ball over the diving Runwell keeper for an early opening goal.
Clapton's second came from a corner as well as left-back Justin Cummins' delivery caused chaos, eventually dropping to Fama Sangare, who popped it into the corner.
But a killer third goal did not come and Runwell began to grow in confidence which saw them reduce the deficit when Joe Olley squeezed a shot home from a tight angle.
The Essex side pushed for a late equaliser, but Clapton held on to book a home tie against Leigh Town in the next round.