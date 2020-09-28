Clapton CFC women thump Regents Park Rangers

Li Steiner in possession for Clapton CFC (Pic: Max Reeves) Archant

Regents Park Rangers 1 Clapton CFC 5

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Clapton Community’s women notched a second big victory in two weeks, against Regents Park Rangers in Barnes.

Following up on last weekend’s 4-0 win over Crystal Palace Development, Clapton got a few goals early on to ensure another comfortable afternoon.

You may also want to watch:

In the fifth minute, Clapton keeper Polly Adams saved a well struck long shot. But that was the last time the hosts threatened in the first half. Up at the other end, Emily Link found some space on the edge of the box and shot low into the corner. She then added a quick second from the spot.

On the half hour mark, striker Maria Mendonca poked home Clapton’s third, after a Larissa Vieira corner caused chaos.

The second-half became a bit of a midfield battle with few chances, until Rangers were awarded a penalty on 70 minutes, which was dispatched, straight down the middle.

But any doubt that this was a done deal was dispelled moments later, with another Clapton penalty. The Rangers keeper managed to block Ciara Monahan’s effort, but the midfielder followed up to bury the rebound.

Substitute Marta Boiro then curled and dipped a free kick from the right flank over the wall and in at the near post.