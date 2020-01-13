Clapton CFC pegged back for a draw with PFC Victoria

Middlesex Counties Premier League: Clapton CFC 2 PFC Victoria 2

It was a second consecutive draw for Clapton Community's men's side as they were pegged back at home to PFC Victoria on Saturday.

As with the previous weekend's clash with Brentham, Clapton let a two goal lead slip, allowing the opposition to snatch a point late on in front of a crowd of 563 at the Wadham Lodge Stadium.

Midfielder Julian Austin smashed an opener into the corner after a neat passing move on the left. Then he made it two just before the break.

His shot from the right took a big deflection, sending it spinning past a helpless keeper at the near post.

The second half was much like the first, with Victoria having the bulk of the attacking play, but Clapton had numerous chances to put the tie to bed with striker Sherwin Stanley mishitting the ball with the goal at his mercy.

Clapton keeper Jack Francis was making some excellent saves to keep the hosts in front, but there was nothing even he could do about Victoria's first goal, a long range effort that rocketed into the top corner.

A cross was then hung up to the back post, where it was nodded in for the equaliser.