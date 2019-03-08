Search

Clapton nab victory over NW London under the lights

PUBLISHED: 17:00 06 November 2019

Clapton CFC in action against NW London (Pic: Garry Strutt)

Non League: Clapton CFC 1 NW London FC 0

Under the lights of the Wadham Lodge Stadium - and with the sky further lit up by nearby fireworks displays - Clapton Community's men's team put in a resolute performance to defeat NW London 1-0 on Tuesday evening.

The visitors, flying-high in the league, were looking for their sixth straight victory.

This confidence was apparent in their early intricate attacking play, but the Clapton back four of Liam Smyth, Jordan Odofin, Nick Loblack and Dean Bouho did well to limit clearcut chances.

The closest they came was an attempted lob by Hassane Gassama that hit the top of the bar and went over.

Clapton made few opportunities in the opening period, but nearly snuck ahead with a late Sherwin Stanley header that was well saved.

The second half saw NW collapse, many of their players toiling with cramp.

Clapton had numerous chances and should have been coasting. But it took an untidy goal on 70 minutes to capitalise on their dominance.

A long throw-in from Sherwin Stanley caused chaos in the NW six-yard box. It bounced off unfortunate defender Daniel Pinheiro and into the net.

Shortly afterwards, goalkeeper Jack Francis made an astonishing close range save to seal the three points.

As is customary when Clapton win, the players then celebrated with the crowd, which at 273 was the eighth biggest in English non-league on the day.

