Non League: Clapton CFC 1 London Samurai 1 (8-9 on penalties)

Samurai keeper claims a high ball as Clapton CFC attack (Pic: Garry Strutt) Archant

Clapton CFC's men's team lost the Alec Smith Premier Division Cup semi-final 9-8 on penalties to London Samurai Rovers after a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Played at Mabley Green in Hackney, as the Wadham Lodge Stadium pitch is still waterlogged, this match pitted fifth and sixth in the MCFL Premier against each other.

The best chances of the first half saw Samurai miss an open goal and Clapton's Josh Adejokun fail to convert a one-on-one with the keeper.

You may also want to watch:

After the break, Sherwin Stanley smashed the home side into the lead with a smart finish, but after having one chalked off for offside, Samurai got back level, capitalising on a poorly-defended corner.

Clapton hit the bar late on, missing out on the chance to seal their final spot, and the tie went straight to penalties.

Samurai missed their second spot kick, but Cemal Agdelen did the same. Eleven penalties in a row were then scored as player after player held their nerve.

Finally, just before the keepers' turn to step up, Clapton defender Jordan Odofin knocked it against the post to end the marathon shootout.

With Clapton now eliminated from all cup competitions, the focus for Geoff Ocran's team will be solely on claiming promotion.