Clapton CFC pick up impressive London Samurai victory

Clapton Community's men's team picked up an impressive 3-1 victory on Saturday, away to a London Samurai side previously unbeaten in this season's MCFL Premier League.

The visitors went ahead on just four minutes when winger Bilal Hussain smashed home a loose ball from the edge of the six-yard box.

Goalkeeper Jack Francis was then called into action, tipping a ball that had cannoned off his own defender over the bar.

Striker Sherwin Stanley made it 2-0 with a header from a Lewis Owiredu cross, but Samurai's Jungkun Hwang struck from long distance to reduce the deficit to one just before half-time.

Clapton regained their two goal lead with another Stanley header.

Tempers flared in the closing stages when a foul on midfielder Paul Oshin led to all bar two of the players charging into the middle of the pitch to get involved.

In the end, a fifth victory in a row takes Clapton up to fourth in the MCFL Premier table.