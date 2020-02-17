Search

Advanced search

Clapton CFC sealed assured victory over Larkspur Rovers

PUBLISHED: 15:00 17 February 2020

Clapton CFC Julian Austin scores his second of the match (Pic: Garry Strutt)

Clapton CFC Julian Austin scores his second of the match (Pic: Garry Strutt)

Archant

Non League Football: Clapton CFC 2 Larkspur Rovers 0

Clapton Community's men's team produced an assured performance to take three points from in-form Larkspur Rovers with a 2-0 win on Saturday.

The game only just survived a pitch inspection and the arrival of Storm Denis in addition to heavy underfoot conditions made it difficult for the players.

Clapton started with the wind at their backs, but having failed to convert a string of chances in the opening 45, many among the 321 crowd were feeling it would now be a battle just for the home side to preserve a point.

You may also want to watch:

While Larkspur did begin to create more chances, including one long range effort that hit the bar, this only opened up space for Clapton to counter.

The hosts took the lead on 58 minutes when Josh Adejokun slid the ball in for Julian Austin and the midfielder finished with pinpoint accuracy off the base of the post.

Ten minutes later and the East Londoners doubled their lead, with a second goal for Austin, and again Adejokun was the provider.

Clapton now leapfrog Larkspur in the MCFL Premier Division.

Man of the match Austin said: "You have to make slightly safer decisions, but I think we managed the game well. We didn't get caught much on the ball and when we did get it down we looked really dangerous.'

The victory was especially poignant as a minute's silence had been observed for one time Clapton player Rob Teppett, who passed away recently.

Most Read

Zombie convention battered by complaints crashes out of ExCel at eleventh hour

Thousands of Walking Dead fans converged on London for previous events. Right: customers who have had to fight for refunds. Pictures: Karen Schofield/Kelly Almond/Ella Glaesener/Lani Melarkey

Police appeal after three ‘extremely concerning’ linked firearms incidents

Three men were in a taxi in Evelyn Road when they were followed by a moped. Picture: Google Maps

Troubled Stratford pub keeps its licence but must now scan customers’ IDs

The Queen's Head, West Ham Lane, has retained its licence. Picture: LDRS

Image released of man wanted on suspicion of robbery in Forest Gate

Jimmy Songa is wanted on suspicion of a robbery on May 28, 2019 in Forest Gate. Picture: MPS

Boy, 10, in ‘critical condition’ after being hit by a car in East Ham

A boy is in a critical condition after being hit by a car in Barking Road, East Ham, not far from Ernald Avenue. Picture: Google

Most Read

Zombie convention battered by complaints crashes out of ExCel at eleventh hour

Thousands of Walking Dead fans converged on London for previous events. Right: customers who have had to fight for refunds. Pictures: Karen Schofield/Kelly Almond/Ella Glaesener/Lani Melarkey

Police appeal after three ‘extremely concerning’ linked firearms incidents

Three men were in a taxi in Evelyn Road when they were followed by a moped. Picture: Google Maps

Troubled Stratford pub keeps its licence but must now scan customers’ IDs

The Queen's Head, West Ham Lane, has retained its licence. Picture: LDRS

Image released of man wanted on suspicion of robbery in Forest Gate

Jimmy Songa is wanted on suspicion of a robbery on May 28, 2019 in Forest Gate. Picture: MPS

Boy, 10, in ‘critical condition’ after being hit by a car in East Ham

A boy is in a critical condition after being hit by a car in Barking Road, East Ham, not far from Ernald Avenue. Picture: Google

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Clapton CFC sealed assured victory over Larkspur Rovers

Clapton CFC Julian Austin scores his second of the match (Pic: Garry Strutt)

O’s boss Embleton disappointed with negative approach forced on them

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

West Ham U23s ‘will love’ London Stadium outing

A general view of the pitch at London Stadium

Back-to-back wins for London Lions

Justin Robinson attacks for London Lions (pic Graham Hodges)

Thousands sign petition condemning plans to cut beds in new Whipps Cross Hospital

Campaigners from Waltham Forest Save Our NHS delivered a petition to DoH with 5,703 signatories condemning plans to cut beds in new Whipps Cross Hospital. Picture: Waltham Forest Save Our NHS
Drive 24