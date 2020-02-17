Clapton CFC sealed assured victory over Larkspur Rovers

Non League Football: Clapton CFC 2 Larkspur Rovers 0

Clapton Community's men's team produced an assured performance to take three points from in-form Larkspur Rovers with a 2-0 win on Saturday.

The game only just survived a pitch inspection and the arrival of Storm Denis in addition to heavy underfoot conditions made it difficult for the players.

Clapton started with the wind at their backs, but having failed to convert a string of chances in the opening 45, many among the 321 crowd were feeling it would now be a battle just for the home side to preserve a point.

While Larkspur did begin to create more chances, including one long range effort that hit the bar, this only opened up space for Clapton to counter.

The hosts took the lead on 58 minutes when Josh Adejokun slid the ball in for Julian Austin and the midfielder finished with pinpoint accuracy off the base of the post.

Ten minutes later and the East Londoners doubled their lead, with a second goal for Austin, and again Adejokun was the provider.

Clapton now leapfrog Larkspur in the MCFL Premier Division.

Man of the match Austin said: "You have to make slightly safer decisions, but I think we managed the game well. We didn't get caught much on the ball and when we did get it down we looked really dangerous.'

The victory was especially poignant as a minute's silence had been observed for one time Clapton player Rob Teppett, who passed away recently.