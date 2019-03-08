Search

Clapton CFC salvage point at Hampton & Richmond Borough

PUBLISHED: 12:00 05 November 2019

Clapton CFC in action against Hampton (Pic: Thomas Seropian)

Clapton CFC in action against Hampton (Pic: Thomas Seropian)

Archant

Greater London Women's Division One: Hampton & Richmond Borough 2 Clapton Community 2

Clapton CFC women salvaged a point against Hampton & Richmond Borough as they drew 2-2 at the weekend.

The visitors had the majority of possession and chances in the first half with Naomi Scriven bullying the Hampton left back with powerful runs.

The opening goal came from a Scriven delivery from the right that was almost impossible to defend as forward Harriet Plows rushed in to head home.

Hampton headed in a corner at the back post to level the score on the stroke of half-time.

And that equaliser galvanised the hosts, who emerged in the second period with a stronger shape and more attacking thrust.

They took the lead shortly after the restart when a swirling cross deceived keeper Sophia Axelsson and flew straight into the net.

And it took a moment of magic on 75 minutes to get Clapton CFC on even terms again as midfielder Zhane Amoaten curled a shot into the top corner.

