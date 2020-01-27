Search

Clapton attempt fightback against Islington

PUBLISHED: 16:00 27 January 2020

Clapton CFC women in action against Islington (Pic: Andy MacKenzie)

Clapton CFC women in action against Islington (Pic: Andy MacKenzie)

Greater London Women's Football League Division One: Islington Borough Ladies FC 3 Clapton CFC 2

Clapton Community's women's team produced a stirring second-half fightback, but it was not enough to overcome a three goal deficit away to Islington Borough on Sunday.

The hosts took an early lead when a penalty was given for handball, but Clapton goalkeeper Susana Ferreira guessed correctly but could not quite get a hand to the ball.

Islington grabbed two more goals in the first half, reflecting their overall dominance. For both, high balls slipped through Ferreira's fingers in the tricky, wet conditions.

But the second half took a very different direction as forwards Naomi Scriven and Emily Link were giving Clapton an outlet they did not have in the first period.

Top scorer Scriven got on the scoresheet, guiding in a Link corner at the near post. In the closing stages, she ran in on goal and blasted another into the roof of the net, to bring the contest back to life.

The fifty plus Clapton fans who had travelled to Highgate urged their team on to snatch an unlikely equaliser, but it was not to be.

