Clapton CFC slump to opening day defeat against Indian Gymkhana

Clapton CFC 0 Indian Gymkhana 1

Clapton CFC men’s team slumped to a surprise opening day league defeat, losing for the first time at the Wadham Lodge Stadium in Walthamstow.

Geoff Ocran’s team were particularly below par in a sluggish first half showing which saw Indian Gymkhana get their noses in front on 15 minutes.

A free-kick was blocked, but from the rebound Pinder Kang’s terrific strike from the edge of the box into the corner left goalkeeper Jack Francis with no chance.

With the wind in Clapton’s favour in the second half, they finally stepped up a gear and in truth the away side barely crossed the halfway line, but their heroic deep defence held firm.

When Sherwin Stanley turned a cross against the post on the hour mark, then minutes later Julian Austin smashed a superb free-kick against the bar, it seemed it would not be the Clapton’s day.

They kept plugging away in search of an equaliser but in the end the reduced capacity crowd of 300 could only applaud the winners for an heroic backs-to-the-wall performance.