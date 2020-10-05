Search

Clapton CFC women move top of the table

PUBLISHED: 12:00 05 October 2020

Mim Chadwick and Larissa Vieira celebrate Clapton CFC's winning goal (Pic:Rebecca Sigrist)

Archant

Hampton & Richmond Borough 0 Clapton Community FC 1

A stunning last-gasp winner from super-sub Larissa Vieira finally beat a stubborn Hampton & Richmond Borough to send the Clapton CFC women’s team to the top of the table.

After a forgettable half in relentless rain and wind, Clapton took full control after the break, but Vieira, Emily Link and Maria Mendonca were all foiled by a dogged home defence.

It looked like it wouldn’t be Clapton CFC day when on 83 minutes, Vieira squeezed a shot under the keeper, the ball trickled either or on over the line before being scrambled clear and the officials were adamant it had stayed out. Then with five minutes remaining, Vieira’s corner was blocked at the near post.

Undeterred, the winger won the loose ball and struck it sweetly from 25 yards into the top corner.

The breakthrough finally spurred Hampton & Richmond Borough into attacking, and goalkeeper Polly Adams collected some dangerous balls into the box.

Clapton CFC men’s team’s home game against Cricklewood Wanderers on Saturday was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

