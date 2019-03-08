Search

Clapton CFC get first win of MCFL season

PUBLISHED: 16:39 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:40 11 November 2019

The Clapton CFC celebrate winning. Picture: Annu Mayor

Archant

Clapton CFC got their first away win of the MCFL season, coming from behind to defeat PFC Victoria in west London on Saturday.

The hosts converted their early pressure into a lead when Kamil Wrobel turned a low cross into the corner.

But Clapton fired back when a scooped Sherwin Stanley through ball was converted by onrushing midfielder Julian Austin.

Shortly afterwards, Stanley set up another. His cross from the right was met by a Bilal Hussain diving header to make it 2-1.

A couple of top Jack Francis saves kept the Tons in front going into the break.

But just after the restart, Victoria equalised through striker Piotr Murawski who prodded in a cutback from the right past Francis.

Clapton's winner came when the Victoria keeper spilled a long shot by player-manager Geoff Ocran, who rushed in to finish.

The visitors then managed to cling on for the three points, despite being down a man for ten minutes, with Ocran sin-binned for dissent.

