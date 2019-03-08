Search

Clapton CFC suffer heavy defeat at Cricklewood

PUBLISHED: 14:00 08 October 2019

Clapton CFC in action against Cricklewood Wanderers (Pic: Thomas Seropian)

Archant

Clapton CFC men's difficult start to life in the Middlesex League Premier Division continued as they were demolished 5-0 at Cricklewood Wanderers.

The visitors had the first chance in the opening minutes as Bilal Hussain brought down a Stefan Nielsen cross and stabbed it towards the top corner, but the home side's goalkeeper sprung to palm over the bar.

After that, it was all downhill for the East Londoners as the first Cricklewood goal came on just 11 minutes, when Kacper Strzala volleyed home a corner.

Idries Turay tapped home an inviting cross just before the half-time break for 2-0.

Clapton CFC had a decent spell at the start of the second half, but were caught out by a spectacular Tarim Mahmoud drive from the edge of the box which put the hosts three up, before Jess Yanga and Glody Kiyombo added late strikes to seal the win.

Manager Geoff Ocran said: "I just thought they were the better team. All over the pitch they were sharper and quicker than us. They had the intensity, hunger and fight."

