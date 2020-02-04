Clapton CFC fall short in the John Greenacre Memorial Trophy

Clapton CFC women were defeated 1-0 by Clapham United WFC in the John Greenacre Memorial Trophy.

A good display and narrow defeat to higher league opposition ought to give Patrick McLaughlin's team confidence to get back to winning ways.

Clapham are currently fifth in the Greater London Women's Premier and started like they meant business.

They had a couple of early free kicks on the edge of the box and on 15 minutes their early pressure bore fruit as an excellent angled ball was ruthlessly finished by an onrushing attacker.

Clapton nearly drew level soon after when the windy conditions made a Ciara Monahan corner harder to deal with and the Clapham keeper punched it onto the crossbar.

Just before half time, Clapton's Susana Ferreira made an excellent one-handed stop to keep the tie alive.

Forward Emily Link, who has missed a large part of the season with injury, looked back to her best for the visitors as her driving runs in from the flank were causing problems in the second half, with the gap in league positions between the two sides in little evidence.

Link had a couple of shots fizz just past the post and a penalty claim waved away, while the hosts went close to doubling their lead when hitting the crossbar.

Then, just before the final whistle, Clapton's Verity Phillips burst through after a slick team move but a superb reaction save denied her.