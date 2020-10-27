Search

Clapton CFC pegged back for Brentham draw

PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 October 2020

Clapton CFC goalkeeper Jack Francis claims they ball (Pic: Max Reeves)

Clapton Community FC’s men were pegged back to a draw by Middlesex League Premier Division leaders Brentham in Walthamstow on Saturday.

An early foul by the visiting captain on winger Josh Adejokun set the tone for a heated encounter.

But Clapton took the lead on 25 minutes when a free-kick was floated in from deep, knocked on by Eliot Crosbie and prodded past the goalkeeper by top goalscorer Sherwin Stanley.

Then on 53 minutes, Clapton goalkeeper Jack Francis and a Brentham striker went up for a cross. Neither made great contact and the ball bounced goalwards, but left-back Liam Smyth cleared off the line.

Straight afterwards Clapton doubled their lead as winger Jake Stevens interceped a Brentham throw-in from near their own right-back corner.

Stanley flicked on to substitute Julian Austin who played across the face of goal for an unmarked Adejokun to tap in at the back post.

Brentham struck back with two goals in the last 10 minutes through Tom O’Regan and Ollie Jones to earn a point.

Clapton CFC pegged back for Brentham draw

