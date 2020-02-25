Non League: Clapton CFC 2 Brentham 3
Clapton CFC men lost 3-2 to MCFL Premier leaders Brentham in the last minute on Saturday, ending an unbeaten home run stretching 413 days.
The fixture was moved to Mabley Green in Hackney due to their pitch in Walthamstow being waterlogged.
A fierce, swirling wind had a massive impact, with very little football played in a first half that saw only a couple of chances at either end.
The tie came into life in the second period when Brentham top scorer Ed Clements dispatched a penalty.
Clapton CFC immediately replied with a near post Julian Austin header from a corner, but the away side quickly restored their lead as Clements - who scored two in a 2-2 draw in January - headed in a cross from the right.
Again this elicited a reaction from the hosts as striker Sherwin Stanley raced through and prodded past goalkeeper Harry Way.
But, at the death, Brentham floated a free-kick into the box and standout winger Dale Malcolm-Adams bundled the ball over the line.