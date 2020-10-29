Boss Wetherall understands how vital an FA Vase run is for Clapton in times of crisis

Simeon Beckford had to go in goal for Clapton against Enfield (Pic: AZ Images) Archant

Clapton manager Micky Wetherall knows a cup run could be vital to the club’s coffers during this tricky period.

The Tons welcome Wessex League Division One side Petersfield to the Terrence McMillan Stadium for an FA Vase first round tie on Saturday as they bid to continue their progress in the prestigious competition.

The winner of the tie will pick up £825 in prize money while the losers will walk away with £250.

“Petersfield, we know absolutely nothing about, so that’s just 11 versus 11 on the day for us,” Wetherall admitted,

“The cup competitions for the club – as they are with every club at this level – are crucial as finances and sponsors are not easy to come across following a global pandemic.”

Clapton suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat to Enfield at the weekend, after having two men sent off, much to the disappointment of the boss.

Although he knows nothing will change or be done about what he thought was poor officiating in the match, Wetherall was taking the positives out of the match.

“To go 1-0 up then lose a man in the 18th minute to a handball that has clearly hit his ribs, then lose the goalkeeper to a poor tackle is harsh on the rest of the squad,” added Wetherall.

“4-1 down with nine men and a player in goal for 65 minutes, with four players on the field under the age of 18, and still to play football and look a threat – to say I’m proud of them is an understatement.

“Within two weeks the side will gel and all will be fine. Until then we try to learn as quickly as possible and teach the young lads as much as possible.

“The games coming up are huge for the club and even bigger to the lads. This side will turn it around and I have every confidence in that.

“To say I’m disappointed in the recent standard of officials is an understatement, but there is nothing you can say to them as they do not want to listen. It’s like an arrogance has come through the ranks with them and I won’t hold back in saying that.

“The games are filmed and we can show footage to people above the match day officials but nothing will happen with it, so it’s the players that lose out.”

Clapton were due to take on Walthamstow last night (Tuesday).