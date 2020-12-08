Clapton manager Wetherall ‘incredibly proud’ as young side secure FA Vase progress

Eleftherios Metso in FA Vase action for Clapton (Pic: Alam Zaman) Archant

Clapton manager Micky Wetherall was “incredibly proud” after seeing his young side bag a spot in the third round of the FA Vase.

Valckx Fernandes in FA Vase action for Clapton (Pic: Alam Zaman) Valckx Fernandes in FA Vase action for Clapton (Pic: Alam Zaman)

Eleftherios Metso scored an 80th-minute winner against Wessex League Premier Division leaders Hamworthy United at Parkside Stadium in Aveley to send the Tons into the hat for the next round of the FA Vase.

Daniel Emovon put the hosts in front midway through the first half, before the visitors equalised on 77 minutes through Cam Munn.

Metso struck just three minutes later to seal the tie for Clapton.

“I’m incredibly proud of every one, I have to be honest there has been a huge effort put in on and off the pitch,” Wetherall said.

Daniel Emovon in FA Vase action for Clapton (Pic: Alam Zaman) Daniel Emovon in FA Vase action for Clapton (Pic: Alam Zaman)

“Everyone will say if they’re good enough they’re old enough, but most won’t play the kids, I have no concern or fear so these kids will play, they will make mistakes and we will lose games but we will also guide them and they will learn along the way.

“How far we go is partially down to luck of the draw, but as well it’s the efforts we apply.”

Eight of Clapton’s starting line-up for the clash were under the age of 21 which made the victory even more special.

Tarik Aciyan in FA Vase action for Clapton (Pic: Alam Zaman) Tarik Aciyan in FA Vase action for Clapton (Pic: Alam Zaman)

They will now look to build on this victory when they return to Essex Senior League action as they host St Margaretsbury on Saturday.

They are expected to play the fixture back at the Terence McMillan Stadium after having to move the Vase match due to the pitch not being ready as of yet after undergoing work during the lockdown to improve the playing surface.

“They’re also coming off the back of a great result as they beat Enfield 1-0, so we know it will be a tough game, but one I’m looking forward to,” added Wetherall.

“They have to play every game like it’s their last as we don’t know when football will be taken off of us again.”

The Essex Senior League will continue to run for the time being unless teams alter tiers, while those at steps three and four – which includes the Isthmian leagues, Southern Leagues, and Northern Premier – have opted to remain paused for the time being due to the current restrictions on clubhouses, bars and for some clubs not even being allowed to have a crowd.