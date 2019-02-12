Clapton nab late winner against Barkingside

Clapton manager Jon Fowell during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League: Clapton 2 Barkingside 1

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Clapton nabbed a late injury time winner to seal a 2-1 win over strugglers Barkingside at The Old Spotted Dog.

Goals from Giovanni Palmer and Andy Greenslade sealed the three points for The Tons and cancelled out an early penalty from Dan Jones.

The Tons were awarded a penalty inside the first minute after a handball from a Barkingside defender.

Danish attacker Jacob Kromann stepped up to the spot but was denied by goalkeeper Ryan Karrer.

He then once again denied from point blank range nine minutes later as he latched onto a Ryan Reed corner but Karrer was equal to his effort.

Jonny Fowell’s side continued to pile the early pressure on this time (number 3) fired a long range free-kick in on Karrer and it almost dipped in.

In the 17th minute Side finally grew into the game as Max Bolton tried his luck twice but had both his efforts blocked after being played through by Dan Jones.

Three minutes later the visitors were forced to clear an effort off the line and keep the score line level.

Former Romford man Bolton raced down the right flank, cut inside and laid it back for Joe Thomas, who whipped the ball in for Isaac Marfo.

But the striker failed to get hold off the ball after getting his chest to it in the 30th minute.

Both sides held firm as the ball bounced around in the middle of the park and went into the break level.

Early in the second-half the hosts Giovanni Palmer raced down the left tried to pick out Jaydon Charles inside the box but his cross was blocked off.

In the 55th minute Side striker Marfo held the ball up well before playing it out left to Bolton.

The attacker let fly but his effort went spiralling over the bar.

Clapton almost broke the deadlock as Kromann drilled a shot into the side netting after a good run from Palmer in the 65th minute.

The Danish man then used some quick foot work to cut inside but his effort was deflected wide from point blank range.

Striker Jaydon Charles was played in one on one and goalkeeper Karrer denied his shot with his legs.

In the 69th minute Barkingside took the lead as Jones fired home into the bottom right corner from the spot – despite Emmanuel Olajide getting his hand to it.

Less than a minute later Palmer levelled the score as he fired a shot underneath Karrer after Kromann picked him out on the left.

In the final minute of play Olajide came up trumps as he tipped a Craig Jeakins effort out for a corner.

The substitute raced clear and latched onto the loose ball and was unlucky not to score.

Clapton then netted a second as midfielder Andy Greenslade found the net following a scramble in the box in added time.

Clapton: Olajide, Vigo, Duffy, Greenslade, Shepherd, Adjooho, Reed, Kyungu, Palmer, Kromann, Charles.

Barkingside: Karrer, Hernandez, Woodward, Thomas, Matthews, Lang, Oates, Ottey, Marfo (Hornsby 71), Bolton (Jeakins 71), Jones.

Unused subs: Goldstone.