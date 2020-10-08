Clapton assistant looking for run in FA Vase to boost club finances and squad morale

Sporting Bengal in FA Cup action against Clapton at the Terrence McMillan Stadium (Pic: Tim Edwards)

A cup run would be massive financially for Clapton while also boosting the team morale after a slow start to the new Essex Senior League season.

Sporting Bengal in FA Cup action against Clapton at the Terrence McMillan Stadium (Pic: Tim Edwards) Sporting Bengal in FA Cup action against Clapton at the Terrence McMillan Stadium (Pic: Tim Edwards)

The Tons travel to The Hollow on Saturday to take on Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division side Potton United for a second qualifying round tie in the FA Vase.

The winner of the tie will receive £725 and put their name in the hat for the next round, while the losers will walk away with £225 for their efforts.

And Clapton player/assistant manager Jetmir Brija said: “It will be a tough, competitive, physical match, they have some good individual players.

“We were unfortunate to go out on penalties in the FA Cup, so not only would a good run boost the club financially, but it would be great for team morale as well.

“Winning games, whether they be friendlies, league matches or cup games, builds confidence, so it’s a habit we need to develop.”

Clapton have struggled at the start of the new season with three draws and two defeats in their opening five fixtures.

They were due to face Hoddesdon Town last night (Tuesday), providing the recent heavy rain didn’t cause the match to be postponed.

But they remain confident of turning their form around and pushing themselves up the league table as the season progresses.

“We have had an inconsistent start to the season due to a number of factors, and know we have to turn things around,” added Brija.

“We have been unlucky not to get the three points on a couple of occasions, but been disappointing in other fixtures.

“We have to be better defensively, but that comes from all over the pitch, not just the defence.”

He added: “We are confident of turning things around and going on a positive run like we did last season.”

Clapton also travel to Takeley on Tuesday for a league fixture on the back of their FA Vase tie.

They did have their fixture last weekend called off against fellow strugglers Woodford Town due to the downpour of rain waterlogging the pitch.