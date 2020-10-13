Search

Clapton have appointed Wetherall as their new manager

PUBLISHED: 09:00 13 October 2020

Manager Micky Wetherall during his time with Redbridge (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Manager Micky Wetherall during his time with Redbridge (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Clapton have moved to appoint Micky Wetherall as the new manager of the club following the departure of Julian Charles’ who recently joined league rivals Woodford Town.

Wetherall joins the club having departed Redbridge just a few weeks ago and will now take over the reigns for their clash at home to his former club on Saturday.

You may also want to watch:

The Tons progress into the first round of the FA Vase on the weekend thanks to a 3-1 victory over Potton United through a brace from Matthew Bentley and a solo effort from Simeon Beckford.

They will now host Petersfield Town in the next round of the cup competition on Saturday, October 31.

Clapton were also due to face Takeley last night (Tuesday) in the Essex Senior League but it was not determined whether Wetherall would officially take to the dug-out for that match or watch on from the sidelines as he analyses the squad.

