Clapton appoint new managerial trio ahead of next season

Clapton play at the Old Spotted Dog ground in Forest Gate Archant

Clapton have announced a new managerial trio of Halil Hassan, Glen Kendall and Paul Gissing ahead of the 2019/20 season.

The management team have been appointed following the Tons 7-1 victory over Sporting Bengal United on the final day of the Essex Senior League.

They will take over the reigns from Jonny Fowell who has moved onto pastures new by moving to a fellow ESL side in St Margaretsbury.

Hassan and Gissing have worked together at Brimsdown FC while Kendall was in charge at Leyton Athletic until mid-way through last season.

“We wanted to come to Clapton as we see it as an opportunity to elevate the club as we see big potential in Clapton as having there own ground,” Hassan said.

“We were at Brimsdown in the Spartan south midlands league for the last two and half years.

“Paul and I have been working together at Brimsdown so we know each other well.”

One of the managerial trio Hassan says he is exciting to be back at the club after spending some time at The Old Spotted Dog during his playing career.

“The most exciting thing about managing Clapton is that it was a team I played for when I was 20, quite a few years ago as I'm going to be 49 now.

“Hopefully we can get as high in the league as possible but we will give it all we got.”

The Tons are already preparing for next season and the new management has worked on putting together a pre-season schedule.

“Pre season is all in place but in the process of contacting clubs and getting games pencilled in.

“Once that's finalised we will put that out on social media.”

Clapton ended Fowell's reign as boss in style after they thrashed Sporting Bengal United 7-1 at The Old Spotted Dog on Saturday.

Brian Kyungu, Landre Vigo, Kirk McPherson, Ryan Reed, Giovanni Palmer, Greg Potts and Andy Greenslade all netted for the hosts to help them finish the 2018/19 season in 11th place.