Lopes boss Davis ready for difficult games

Chris Davis (left) is the new manager of Lopes Tavares (pic: Tim Edwards). Archant

The Terence McMillan club are in action twice over the next few days

Lopes Tavares will get firmly into the swing of things this week when they play two games and manager Chris Davis is braced for a couple of tricky tests.

This evening the Plaistow-based outfit travel to Thurlow Nunn League First Division South pace-setters Halstead Town, who have won three of their opening four games, in the preliminary round of the Essex Senior Cup.

In contrast Lopes have only played once, but did triumph 2-1 at Wivenhoe Town two weekends ago and so remain confident ahead of tonight's clash at Millbank Stadium.

Following the cup encounter, Tavares will be on the road again, travelling to Canvey Island on Saturday to do battle with Benfleet in the league with the Essex outfit on six points from two games this season.

Lopes manager Davis said: "It's very true, both teams have started really strongly this season and it will be a massive test early in the season for us.

"We intend to apply ourselves in the right way irrespective of what team we play against and give the same respect to every team.

"Even though these are two difficult games, we will approach them as we would every other game and we want to give a good account of ourselves."

Tavares, who also called Terence McMillan home last season, don't play their first game at the stadium until the end of the month.

Davis' side will entertain Harwich & Parkeston on August 31 in the FA Vase and it's the start of three consecutive games at the ground.

After beginning the campaign with a string of matches on the road, the local club are excited to return to E13 shortly.

"The ground is not available because of the athletics season, but it will be available at the end of the month," Davis revealed.

"We're definitely looking forward to our games at home and believe we can make it a real fortress.

"We want to make it a really difficult place for away teams to come and visit and make sure they don't have an easy ride at our home stadium."