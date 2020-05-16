Search

Coronavirus: Bundesliga brings European football back into view

PUBLISHED: 17:31 16 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:31 16 May 2020

Borussia Dortmund players celebrate at the end of the Bundesliga match against Schalke 04

Borussia Dortmund players celebrate at the end of the Bundesliga match against Schalke 04

Major European football made its cautious return on Saturday as Germany’s Bundesliga became the first of the big five leagues to resume during the coronavirus pandemic.

But amid strange new conventions there were the familiar sights of a dominant Borussia Dortmund performance and VAR controversy.

The voices of players and coaches echoed around empty stadiums, in which players wore face masks in the dressing rooms and during warm-up, respected social distancing on the benches and for the pre-match pleasantries, but then got stuck in on the pitch.

Players may still be feeling their way in after two months off, but Dortmund certainly pulled no punches as they put pressure on leaders Bayern Munich with a thumping 4-0 win in the Revierderby against Schalke.

Erling Haaland opened the scoring, stroking home Thorgan Hazard’s cross and saluting the empty stands, before Raphael Guerreiro doubled the advantage on the stroke of half-time.

Hazard lashed home a third three minutes into the second half before Guerreiro’s cheeky finish gave the hosts an unassailable lead.

The win puts Dortmund one point behind Bayern, who face Union Berlin on Sunday.

Third-placed RB Leipzig dropped points at home but were grateful it was only two in a 1-1 draw as Freiburg were denied victory when Robin Koch’s stoppage-time goal was disallowed by VAR.

The defender was ruled marginally offside as the visitors were forced to settle for a point after Yussuf Poulsen’s 77th-minute header levelled for the hosts, who are now four points behind Bayern.

Manuel Gulde had given Freiburg a 34th-minute lead as they moved up to seventh in the table.

Daniel Ginczek struck a stoppage-time winner for Wolfsburg as they snatched a 2-1 victory at Augsburg.

The striker pounced from close range to move the visitors up to sixth in the table after Renato Steffen’s opener.

Tin Jedvaj had levelled for Augsburg and Felix Uduokhai’s thought his header had put the hosts 2-1 ahead but it was disallowed by VAR.

Hertha Berlin seemed at home in Hoffenheim’s empty PreZero Arena as a flurry of second-half goals gave them a 3-0 away win as Bruno Labbadia won his first game in charge.

Kevin Akpoguma diverted Peter Pekarik’s shot into his own net after 58 minutes before Vedad Ibisevic guided a header home to score against his old club seconds later.

Matheus Cunha made sure of the points as he cut in off the left wing to score a fine solo goal.

Fortuna Dusseldorf and SC Paderborn will both be grateful for the restart as it gives them at least the hope of climbing out of relegation trouble, though neither could take immediate advantage as they drew 0-0.

Fortuna will be the most frustrated after hitting the frame of the goal four times, the last of them a Steven Skrzybski shot which struck the left upright with nine minutes left.

Most Read

Almost 40 businesses in Newham suspected of flouting lockdown rules investigated by trading standards

High Street North, East Ham, and Upton Lane, Forest Gate, have both been targeted by trading standards officers investigating breaches of lockdown or social distancing rules. Picture: Ken Mears

Police appeal to identify suspected Newham robbers

Image Reference Number: 041049. If anyone recognises the person in this CCTV image, please contact North East CID on 101, quoting CAD reference 3522/12th May, alongside the Image Reference Number. Picture: London Metropolitan Police

Newham mosques to broadcast call to prayer during Ramadan

The Islamic call to prayer, with a reminder for Muslims to pray at home, is being broadcast in Newham for the first time during Ramadan. Picture: Laura Lean/PA

Appeal to trace owner after cat punched in East Ham

The RSPCA is trying to trace the owner of a cat which was punched while sitting on bins in East Ham. Picture: RSPCA

Newham People Before Profit group stages protest outside makeshift morgue on Wanstead Flats

People Before Profit campaigners outside a makeshift morgue at the Manor Flats section of Wanstead Flats. Picture: People Before Profit

