Middlesex Counties Premier League: Brentham 2 Clapton CFC 2

PUBLISHED: 09:00 07 January 2020

Clapton CFC in action against Brentham (Pic: Max Reeves)

Clapton Community FC's men kicked off 2020 with a 2-2 draw away to Middlesex League Premier Division leaders Brentham FC.

They dominated the first half and had one goal chalked off for a push in the build-up but Sherwin Stanley did put the visitors in front just before the break.

The experienced striker slid a penalty down the middle, following a foul on midfielder Paul Oshin.

It looked like Clapton CFC were on course for a comfortable victory when Lewis Owiredu drilled into the corner of the net through a crowd of players at the start of the second half.

But the game turned when the hosts were awarded a penalty for a Nick Loblack handball and Edward Clements converted.

Assistant Stu Purcell was shown a red card after an exchange with the referee following a few decisions.

Brentham pressed for an equaliser and were rewarded in the final minute when Clements forced home his second from close range.

